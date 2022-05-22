ajc logo
Roth, Julia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROTH, Julia

Julia Alhadeff Roth, 95, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Julia worked until retirement at The Atlanta Jewish Federation. She was an Atlanta Braves fan, loved to shop and play Mahjongg, Canasta, and Bingo. She enjoyed traveling of late to Cherokee and Murphy, NC, and spending time with family and friends. Julia was predeceased by her husband Paul Roth, parents Solomon and Estrea Alhadeff, and brothers Jake, Morris, Abraham, and Charlie Alhadeff and a sister Alice Barbakoff. She is survived by her children, Harriet Roth Moultrie, Jack Roth, Mickey Roth, and Estelle Roth Wind. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation or VeShalom or Weinstein Hospice Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

