ROTH, Bruce A.



Bruce A. Roth, 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away December 20, 2021.



He was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 16, 1949. He is survived by Karen, his loving wife of 42 years, their beloved daughter Natalie, and dog, Zsa Zsa.



Bruce was always serving others. After acquiring a BBA in Economics from Georgia Tech and a Master's degree in Finance from the American College, he founded and was the CEO of Roth & Associates Inc., specializing in insurance and financial planning. More recently, he founded ERISAPros.



Additionally, Bruce founded Daisy Alliance, which sought peace and global security through nuclear nonproliferation, disarmament, and elimination of all types of Weapons of Mass Destruction. In pursuit of this effort, Bruce authored the book, No Time to Kill, a layperson's guide to WMDs.



Bruce was a voracious reader, tennis enthusiast, and foodie with a passion for cooking and sourcing all types of delicacies, especially while he was traveling internationally. His love of all dogs was only surpassed by his love for his family.



No funeral service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Bruce's memory, please give to the Daisy Alliance at



https://www.gofundme.com/charity/daisy-alliance-inc.



