Rosser, Ronald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROSSER, Ronald "Rock"

Ronald "Rock" Rosser of Atlanta entered rest on December 2, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta. Instate 10:00 AM. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Ronald leaves a loving family to cherish his memory: wife, Peggy; daughter, Keeli; son, Courtney (Tabitha); mother, Gladys Rosser; brother, Adrian (Lynette); sister, Felecia (Anthony); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. On Sunday, Public Viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331



Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
