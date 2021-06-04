ROSSER, Noah



Superintendent Noah Rosser, age 85, of Marietta, GA died on May 26, 2021. Funeral service Sat. June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297, Apostle Jeremy C. Tuck, Pastor. Viewing Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Greater Community COGIC, 406 Roswell St, Marietta, GA 30064, Pastor Matthew L. Brown. MASK REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.

