Obituaries

Rosser, Linda

File photo
File photo
Dec 17, 2023

ROSSER, Linda Ann

Age 76, of Ellenwood, GA, passed away on December 12, 2023. Services are pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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