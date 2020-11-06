ROSS, Vera M.



Homegoing celebration for Vera M. Ross, retired from General Motor, Doraville, Georgia, member of Fairfield Baptist Church, Lithonia, Georgia, member of the Lou Walker Senior Center, Lithonia, Georgia. Drive around will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Rd., Lithonia, Georgia 30058. Pastor Micheal Benton. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 A.M., Pine Acres Cemetery, Daughtry St., McRae, GA 31055 with Evangelist Cornelia Patterson, officiating. Review remains, Friday, November 6 from 12 Noon until 6 PM at Spaulding Funeral Home, McRae, GA.



Survivors: three daughters, Virginia Hudson (Ronald) , Ellenwood, Georgia, Barbara Robinson (Michael) Conyers, GA and Belinda Mosley (William), Snellville, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one brother, Gary Ross (Mary) Detroit, MI; sister niece, Linda Ross Butts (Bernard) Lithonia, Georgia, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, dear dear friends; 3 special angels, Judith Rice, Sandra Brandon and Willie Wright. The funeral cortege will assemble at Spaulding Funeral Home, McRae, Georgia on November 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Express condolences at AJC.com/Obits.com

