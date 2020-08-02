Ross, Sylvia

ROSS, Slyvia O'Hearn Feb. 22, 1939 July 24, 2020 Sylvia O'Hearn Ross of Roswell, Georgia passed peacefully at her home on July 24, 2020. She was 81 years old and only daughter of George and Josephine O'hearn of Memphis, TN. Sylvia was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She was the older sister to Christopher O'Hearn (deceased) and she is mother of 6 children, Ginger Pridgen, of San Antonio, TX, Bill Ross, Jr., of Acworth. GA, Rudy Roybal of Roswell, GA, Dan Ross of San Antonio, TX, Della Trammell (deceased) of Alpharetta, GA, and Brad Ross of Montgomery, TX. Her husband of 62 years was William Ross, Sr, of Alpharetta, GA. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 nieces. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Home Hospice of Georgia Foundation. Service: August 7, 2020 Green Lawn Cemetery 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 Due To COVID-19 Guidelines: Family Only 230PM-3PM Celebration of Life Graveside service 3:00PM





