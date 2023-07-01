Ross, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

ROSS, Robert

Robert Worthington Ross, 82, of Fernandina Beach, FL since 2002, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, at the Warner Center. Born in 1941, in Scotch Plains, NJ., he was the son of Robert. E Ross and Lucille Ross. A graduate of Brown University, class of '63, and Boston University (MA in 1970 and JD in 1971). He served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict and subsequently in the Navy Reserve attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Specializing in telecommunication law in Washington D.C., he worked variously at the FCC, the NCTA, and during the Nixon and Ford administrations for the White House Office of Telecommunications Policy. He subsequently became a partner in the firm of Pepper Hamilton and Sheetz, and later worked for 16 years for Turner Broadcasting Systems initially as General Counsel, later as Managing Director of CNN International in London, and lastly as President of Turner International, responsible for the worldwide distribution of Turner's news and entertainment television networks.

In 1998, he was appointed as the founding Chief Executive Officer of New Skies Satellites, N.V., a global satellite telecommunication company based in The Netherlands that operated a fleet of geostationary communications satellites providing voice, video and data communication services.

Retiring in 2002, Ross moved to Fernandina Beach with his family where he served on the Police Auxiliary Corps and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and an occasional game of golf. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dina Cuppett Ross, daughters Elizabeth (Ross) Wilson of England and Kathryn Ross of Atlanta, sons Robert G. Ross and Spencer W. Ross both of Fernandina Beach, 4 grandchildren, brother R. David Ross and sister Marjorie (Midge) Snipes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Nassau County Humane Society Dog Park. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Oxley-Heard Funeral Home

1305 Atlantic Ave

Fernandina Beach, FL

32035

https://www.oxleyheard.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote9h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CUNNINGHAM: As problems mount, UGA's Smart escapes accountability
7h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
12h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
11h ago
The Latest

Harland, Shirley
1h ago
Robinson-Dennis, Annie
1h ago
Schwartz, Sandra
1h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
7h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
6h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top