Ross, Robert

Robert Worthington Ross, 82, of Fernandina Beach, FL since 2002, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, at the Warner Center. Born in 1941, in Scotch Plains, NJ., he was the son of Robert. E Ross and Lucille Ross. A graduate of Brown University, class of '63, and Boston University (MA in 1970 and JD in 1971). He served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict and subsequently in the Navy Reserve attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander.



Specializing in telecommunication law in Washington D.C., he worked variously at the FCC, the NCTA, and during the Nixon and Ford administrations for the White House Office of Telecommunications Policy. He subsequently became a partner in the firm of Pepper Hamilton and Sheetz, and later worked for 16 years for Turner Broadcasting Systems initially as General Counsel, later as Managing Director of CNN International in London, and lastly as President of Turner International, responsible for the worldwide distribution of Turner's news and entertainment television networks.



In 1998, he was appointed as the founding Chief Executive Officer of New Skies Satellites, N.V., a global satellite telecommunication company based in The Netherlands that operated a fleet of geostationary communications satellites providing voice, video and data communication services.



Retiring in 2002, Ross moved to Fernandina Beach with his family where he served on the Police Auxiliary Corps and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and an occasional game of golf. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dina Cuppett Ross, daughters Elizabeth (Ross) Wilson of England and Kathryn Ross of Atlanta, sons Robert G. Ross and Spencer W. Ross both of Fernandina Beach, 4 grandchildren, brother R. David Ross and sister Marjorie (Midge) Snipes.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Nassau County Humane Society Dog Park. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.



