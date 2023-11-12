Obituaries

Ross, Norman

File photo
File photo
Nov 12, 2023

ROSS, Sr., Norman

Mr. Norman Ross, Sr., of S.W. Atlanta, passed Friday, November 10, 2023. Services announced by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA. 404-371-0772-3.




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Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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