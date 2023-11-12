Ross, Norman

ROSS, Sr., Norman
Mr. Norman Ross, Sr., of S.W. Atlanta, passed Friday, November 10, 2023. Services announced by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA. 404-371-0772-3.
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ROSS, Sr., Norman
Mr. Norman Ross, Sr., of S.W. Atlanta, passed Friday, November 10, 2023. Services announced by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA. 404-371-0772-3.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
30032
https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral