ROSS, Kevell



Kevell Ross, 45, passed on February 19, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Sunday, March 7, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

