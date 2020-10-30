Ross, Kathryn

ROSS (SMITH), Kathryn "Kitty"



November 4, 1925 – October 28, 2020



Kathryn (Kitty) Smith Ross, age 94, residing at the Oaks Assisted Living on Post Road, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1925 to the late Joseph B. and Naomi Chapman Smith in Cartersville, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Dennis Ross, brother-in-law, Cecil Patterson, sister and brother-in-law, David H. and Eva Jo Shoemaker, and nephews, Richard Patterson, and Benjamin Shoemaker.



Kitty attended Bartow County Schools and graduated from Cass High School. After graduation, Kitty moved to Atlanta to attend Draughn Business College. Later she worked for the United States Government at Fort McPherson with the 3rd Army, where she later retired. Upon retirement Kitty and her husband, Dennis moved from the Briarcliff area to Alpharetta, where they enjoyed the quiet countryside.



She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Patterson, nieces, Lynn Boeve and Ann Patterson, nephew, David J., Shoemaker, and 12 great-nieces and nephews, along with many other loving relatives and friends.



The family gratefully acknowledges the love and care provided to Kitty by the care team of Oaks at Post Road Assisted Living and Agape Hospice.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 AM, at Midway Community Church in Alpharetta, GA. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 AM, until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Peachtree Baptist Church. In keeping with current recommendations, masks and social distancing shall be observed.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Midway Community Church, 3365 Francis Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004.



Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of the arrangements.



