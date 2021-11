ROSS, Karen Sloan



Karen Sloan Ross, 56, of Antioch, TN passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Karen was a Georgia native. She grew up in Tucker, GA and lived in Gwinnett County until her move to Tennessee 16 years ago.



She is survived by her daughter Ashley Lauren Day, Aiken, SC: son, Chase Witeof, Antioch, TN; grandchildren Cayden, Colton and Carson Day; parents, June and Charles Mingle, Snellville, GA; sister, Kristy (Ben) Lasher, Greenville, GA; nephew, Hunter Lasher, Lagrange, GA; niece, Kylie Belle Lasher, Greenville, GA.



Karen was a special needs school bus driver in Gwinnett County for several years prior to moving to Tennessee. She was an advocate for Autism and a Lupus Warrior. She loved gardening and attending to her flower beds.



The family will have a private service for Karen at a later time in Greenville, Georgia.