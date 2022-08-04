ROSS, Barbara



Barbara Garris Ross, of Tucker, GA, born on August 7, 1933 went to be with the lord on July 17, 2022 surrounded by family at her home.The funeral will be 2 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel with Rev. Danny Odum Officiating. Interment to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert Ross; her two children, Melissa Hannah and Robert Gary Ross (Mary Ann); granddaughters, Jackie Croft and Ashley Ross; grandsons, Ryan Davis and Bobby Ross; great-grandchildren, Morgan Lueddecke and Ross Davis; sister, Lucille Shillady; brothers, Sam Garris (Viola) and Mike Garris (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.




