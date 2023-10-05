ROSENFIELD, Molly



September 10, 1934 -



October 3, 2023



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our mother, Molly Fay Segall Rosenfield. She passed peacefully on October 3, 2023, with her daughter by her side. Molly was the daughter of Nathaniel Segall and Mollie Liberman Segall.



Molly was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lyall Rosenfield. Molly was born in Savannah, Georgia and grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, where she graduated at the top of her class from the Medical University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. After her marriage in 1955, they lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. She worked as a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and at Lynn Hospital in Massachusetts. When Molly worked at Lynn Hospital it was right at the end of the Polio epidemic, the invention of the iron lung machine as well as the new polio vaccine was developed. Molly said in her 45 years as a working RN, this was one of the most important times in her professional history. Working with patients on the iron lung machine changed medicine in a huge way.



They moved to Atlanta in 1967 where she worked in nursing management at Grady Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital. It was another exciting time in nursing, because a new procedure called an angioplasty was created. There were also heart transplants, and this was a thrilling new concept.



Molly loved to travel and visited places around the world. She loved art and culture. She drew, sang, and was in school theater. She also always loved gardening. She continued singing throughout her life. She taught songs as a Girl Scout Leader, and she was a member of the choir in Lynn Massachusetts at her Temple, and also in the choir at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Atlanta.



Molly was active as a volunteer in many Jewish and professional organizations. She achieved honors at Jewish Family and Career Services, and was a founding member of the Healthcare Professionals Council of Greater Atlanta Hadassah. She was a member of Beth Tikvah synagogue and the Marcus Jewish Community Center, where she was active in many educational groups to help the community. Molly was active in PTA and worked as a volunteer school nurse.



Molly is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Doan, Harriet Hodges, Ilene Rosenfield, and Lisa Rosenfield; as well as four grandchildren, Amanda La Hue, Charles Jackson, Brittany Hodges, and Trey Hodges. Molly also had three great-grandchildren, Ava La Hue, Jackson La Hue, and Parker Ward. She is also survived by many loving cousins and family who meant a great deal to her.



A graveside service will be held October 9th at 10:30 AM. Please arrive by 10:00. Arlington Memorial Park, Temple Beth Tikvah section, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30328. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



