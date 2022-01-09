ROSENCRANTS, Thomas G.



Thomas G. Rosencrants, age 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, died suddenly on January 3, 2022 at Northside Hospital. He was a native of Jackson, Michigan, the son of Mary Louise (Haines) and Willard J. ("Rosie") Rosencrants. His funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. The family will receive visitors at the Patterson Funeral Home in Brookhaven, , GA on Wednesday, January 12, from 3:00- 5:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2022.



Since 1997, Tom has been the Chief Executive Officer of Greystone Capital Group, LLC, which he began as a worldwide private equity fund and grew to a strategic growth advisory firm. He became a director of the Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in 1999, heading the audit committee for many years, and he also served on other advisory boards throughout his distinguished career.



He received his B.A. from the University of Dayton in Philosophy. He later earned an MBA in Finance with highest honors from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and was awarded the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) distinction, one of the highest designations in the investment industry.



Always a quick study, Tom learned the insurance and investment businesses from the ground up. After starting out as an underwriter, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Prudential Insurance and rose to be Vice President of the advisory firm Duff & Phelps in Chicago, IL. As Director of Research and General Partner at the investment management firm Conning & Company in Hartford, CT, he spearheaded the restructuring of the Research Department, which led to industry-leading insurance research rankings from major institutional investors. He joined Robinson Humphrey in Atlanta in 1986. He also served with Interstate/Johnson Lane in Atlanta as Director of Research and Chief Investment Strategist. From 2000 to 2015, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ravello Solutions, LLC, an insurance software company.



Tom was also inducted into the Wall Street Journal Analysts' Hall of Fame in 1997, winning that highest honor for being the top analyst in both the Life Insurance and Property and Casualty categories for five years. In all, he earned eight WSJ honors.



Besides his professional accomplishments, Tom exemplified the faith-filled life. He worked with numerous apostolates within the Catholic Church, spending time with people from all walks of life. One of his favorite projects was his ministry to inmates and their families of Angola State Penitentiary in Louisiana. For several years, Tom traveled to the prison's death row to spend time with death row inmates. He corresponded weekly via email with many of these people, some of whom had no one else in the world writing to them. His work with the Innocence Project was focused on getting new trials for inmates wrongly convicted.



Born a twin on June 20, 1949, he grew up in Jackson and graduated from Napoleon High School after playing in the bands, lettering in sports, and excelling in academics. Tom was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Rita and Richard Volpicelli; a sister and brother-in-law, Carole L. and Lawrence C. Scott. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Eileen Rosencrants of Atlanta; his cherished stepchildren Anthony P. Marzetti of Lucca, Italy and Alissa M. Marzetti of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Judith A. (Alexander) Filip of Alexandria, VA; his twin brother



Timothy J. Rosencrants of Clearwater, FL; brothers-in-law, Richard (Linda) Volpicelli of Bedford, MA and Michael (Tina) Volpicelli of Naples, ME; and sisters-in-law Kathleen Breen of Naples, FL and Joanne (Joel) Zimmerman of Lincoln, MA; an uncle, J. Richard (Beverly) Haines of Jackson, MI; several nieces and nephews, and seven cousins. Family, countless friends, and business associates throughout the world will remember and miss Tom for his intense devotion to and pride in his family, his lifelong Catholic faith and principles of service to others, his powerful intellect, his unrivaled negotiation skills, an extraordinary capacity for friendship, his generosity in wide-ranging philanthropic endeavors, and especially for his entertaining and frequently exaggerated story-telling in the service of his ever-present and self-deprecating humor. Most of all, Tom loved life!



Tom's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following charities would honor Tom's legacy: www.catholiccharitiesatlanta.org www.innocenceproject.org https://www.arthritis.org/donate



