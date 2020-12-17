ROSENBLUM, Jerome "Jerry"



Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum, age 77, passed away on December 15, 2020 in Atlanta. Jerry was born in Canton, Georgia on March 28, 1943 and moved to Atlanta in 1950.



He graduated from Northside High School in 1961 and went on to UGA. An avid Georgia Bulldog fan and great athlete, he loved playing all sports, especially golf.



His career in apparel started at Rosenblum's Department Store in Canton. Named Salesman of the Year numerous times, he spent many years selling menswear and accessories. He never met a stranger and his sense of humor was infectious. For Jerry, family and friends always came first, especially his wife, Carol. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving parents, Si Rosenblum and Dorothy Saul Rosenblum. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol (Samuel) Rosenblum; sons, Scott Rosenblum, Hank (Jennifer) Rosenblum and Adam (Heather) Blank; daughters, Molly Rosenblum and Marisa (Dave) Gewertz; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Renay (Alan) Levenson and brother Bobby (Brenda) Rosenblum; and numerous other family members and friends.



The family requests donations in Jerry's memory be made to Weinstein Hospice or The American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 1:30pm and available to view though Zoom at dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

