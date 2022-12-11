ROSENBERG, Dr. Jeremy Mathew



Dr. Jeremy Mathew Rosenberg, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on September 26, 2022. Jeremy grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Woodward Academy. He went to University of Georgia where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi and where he met his wife and best friend of over 23 years, Amy Shuman Rosenberg. Jeremy and Amy live in Dunwoody, Georgia and are members of Congregation B'nai Torah. Jeremy is survived by Amy; their two daughters, Sarah and Hailey Rosenberg; and their two dogs, Breaker and Lily. Jeremy attended Case Western Dental School and was a member of Alpha Omega, the dental fraternity. Jeremy's dental practice, Peachtree Dunwoody Dental Group, serviced the metro Atlanta area for 17 years. Jeremy was Amy's true partner in life and love; and they enjoyed spending time hiking with their dogs at the river, traveling with their family and friends, relaxing at home, attending concerts and movies, and going on their evening walks and catching up with their neighbors. Jeremy was an adoring father and he loved to spend time with his daughters baking, laughing, and attending their activities. Jeremy cherished his nephews, laughing and wrestling with them during their visits. Jeremy loved spending time with his friends, whom he considered family. He cared about his patients, most of whom were with him from the beginning of his practice, and his dedicated staff. Jeremy was super handy and could fix anything – especially related to cars. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved comedy and jokes. He was an avid fan of history, especially anything to do with World War II. Jeremy always had music playing in the background and loved live music, especially the Grateful Dead and Tom Petty. He was a wonderful role model and member of the community, known as hardworking, honest, caring, thoughtful and always looking for ways to help others. Even in death, Jeremy as an organ donor, will be helping numerous individuals receive lifesaving transplants that will extend and improve the recipient's lives and their families. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Amy; and his daughters, Sarah and Hailey; his mother, Susan; and stepfather, Howard Rothman; his grandmother, Diane Plochl; his father, Paul; and stepmother, Cathy Rosenberg; brother, Joshua Rosenberg; and sister-in-law, Alison Fine; and nephews, Max and Levi Rosenberg; sister, Lisa Rosenberg; mother-in-law, Mona Shuman and Gerald H. Shuman (OBM); sister-in-law, Eileen J. Shuman; step-siblings, Michael and Rhonda Rothman, Aviva and Clemens Reuter, Karen and Murray Diamond, and Sheindle and Jack Rudniki; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins who will miss him every day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeLink Foundation Donation www.lifelinkfoundation.org/legacy-fund or Congregation B'nai Torah www.bnaitorah.org. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

