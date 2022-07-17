ROSEN, Peter



Peter Frederick Rosen, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2022 after a valiant 2 year battle with advanced lung cancer. Peter was the youngest son born to Vera and Eli Rosen in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Valley Stream, NY. He was elected class VP at Valley Stream South High School where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball. He graduated from Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School and went on to receive his JD from St. John's University School of Law. After passing the New York Bar and beginning his law career at the Screen Actors Guild, he and his wife Phyllis (Bernstein), to whom he was introduced through a friend while in college and married upon graduation, decided to leave the hot and crowded subway lifestyle of New York City and take a chance on Atlanta, GA. They arrived in Atlanta in 1973 and after passing the Georgia Bar, Peter began working at the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission). Despite the hard work to earn his degree and credentials, Peter decided to make a career shift and kicked off what would become a 46-year career in Human Resources where he would advise, train, and touch many lives. His HR career began at the Coca-Cola Company where he spent 12 years as the HR Manager for Europe and Africa. His career continued with SmithKline Beecham Clinical Laboratories, Norrell Corporation, Alexander and Alexander, Capital One Financial Services and TeamStaff. He then went on to establish his own strategic HR consulting firm, Human Resource Strategies and Solutions (HRSAS), where he spent the last 22 years. Although he impacted many lives through his work, it was his ability to connect and relate to people that brought so much joy to every aspect of his life and the lives of others. One of the most notable ways was through sports as Peter was an exceptional all-around athlete. He had a passion for basketball that carried well beyond his school years and he became an avid runner who participated in many Peachtree Road Races since the 1970s. Peter then took up bowling and found his true passion, golf, later in life - even playing a full 18 holes months before his passing. A loyal friend, yet a competitor at the same time, Peter made some of his deepest connections through sports. Those who knew him well will remember Peter for his sharp style of dress, his keen attention to the upkeep of his yard and his love of the latest technology. Even those he briefly encountered could immediately sense his deep kindness, empathy, and thoughtfulness. Everyone he touched will remember him as a lover of people and a connector. He was a mentor and advisor to many over the years. Peter was also a fierce supporter of his daughters and absolutely loved his family. He was truly one of a kind. Peter is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 53 years; daughters, Sarah Shah (Tapan) and Elissa Rosen; and granddaughters, Norah and Sidney. A doting "girl dad," he took such pride in all his girls. He is also survived by his brother, Jon Rosen (Patricia); niece, Hope Rosen; great-nephew, Zachary; nephew, Jason Rosen; brother-in-law, Stuart Bernstein (Emma Fessler); niece, Anna Claire Bernstein; nephew, Jonathan Bernstein; as well as many cousins, aunts, and an uncle. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, on Sunday, July 24 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Tee (https://tinyurl.com/3hsj54zf) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

