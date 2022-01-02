ROSEN, Michael



Michael Scott Rosen, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2021. He was born in Decatur, GA, on September 26, 1993, two minutes after his twin brother, Mark. He spent most of his life in Brookhaven and attended Chamblee High School. Being comfortable outdoors, he loved camping, swimming, running the Peachtree Road Race, kayaking with family, hiking along the Chattahoochee River with friends. At age 11 months, he and Mark went to their first primitive bow shoot, riding in backpacks on their parents' backs. Indoors, Michael liked healthy cooking and trying new recipes. He continued his love for the outdoors as he worked for landscape and design companies, driving crews and equipment. Covid kept him from using his passport, so he travelled stateside, climbing Mount Washington, visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, reveling in Mardi Gras, running on the beach at Cumberland Island. He was kindhearted and never missed a friend's birthday. He greeted you with a big hug and an infectious smile. Michael is survived by his parents, Allan and Diana Eve Rosen; his brother, Mark Rosen; grandparents, Marta and George Boulineau; uncles Barry Rosen (Lara), Steven Rosen, Phil Eve (Ellen), John Eve (Lynn), Dave Eve (Robin), Michael Fernandez (Erin), Larry McCord (Angela), David Boulineau (Caroline); great-aunt Ellie; many cousins; and his dog Nimbus. A memorial service will be held at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the organization of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

