ROSEN, Laura



It is with profound sadness that the family of Laura Wahl (Rusinyak) Rosen announce her peaceful passing on August 27, 2021, at the age of 34 following a long and courageous battle with LAM, a chronic lung disease. She may have left our arms, but she leaves behind a piece of her with the birth of a newborn baby girl, Kyla Remi Rosen.



Laura was born on April 2, 1987, in Santa Monica, California, to two loving parents Suzanne and Larry. They moved to Georgia shortly after where she grew up and attended Brookwood Highschool in Snellville, GA.



Laura was deeply committed to her education in the arts and studied fashion merchandising at SCAD. She went on to receive a Master of Education at Reinhart University and studied Visual Arts and Art Education at Piedmont University. She most recently held a position that she loved as an Art Teacher in the Gwinnett County Public School district at Trickum Middle School. She adored teaching children art with the goal of helping students express themselves to the world with passion and creativity.



Laura loved her family, friends, art, and her dogs Max and Shayna more than anything else. Her family and friends would describe her as creative, smart, strong, and a fashionista. In her spare time during the summer, she generously served as a camp counselor at Camp Braveheart which is a summer camp program for children with heart disease.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Kyle; her parents Suzanne and Larry; her brothers Brayson and Trevor, and her grandmother Rosi. Her huge extended family includes aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and in-laws scattered throughout the United States and Israel. Laura is a descendant of Holocaust survivors and her grandmother courageously fled Germany during WWII.



When you think of Laura, celebrate the good memories you have of her and remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest. Laura and husband Kyle did just that, and took every opportunity to venture out, visiting many places abroad from Japan, Iceland, Israel, Prague, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Finland, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and across the nation to places like California, New York, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and the Grand Canyon.



A small private service will be held to celebrate Laura's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Laura's name to either TSC Alliance in Silver Spring, MD, or the LAM Foundation in Cincinnati, OH. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 770-451-4999.

