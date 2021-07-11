Rose, Stanley

ROSE, III, Stanley H.



Stanley H. Rose lll, age 72, known as "Sandy" passed away on July 8, 2021, after battling FTD (frontal temporal dementia) for a number of years. Sandy was born in Charleston, WV on September 27, 1948. He graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1966 and then went on to receive his undergraduate degree in accounting from UNC - Chapel Hill. He earned his MBA from New York University. Professionally, Sandy spent his entire 39 year career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers where he would serve as a Tax Partner. His clients included a number of Fortune 500 companies.



Sandy served one of PwC's largest and most prestigious clients, UPS. His dedication and expertise to UPS for many, many years was recognized when he retired in 2009. He was given a UPS leather jacket, a full delivery uniform (including socks) and a "ride along" in a UPS truck. This ride along is an extremely rare honor, especially for people outside of the company. Sandy wore that UPS jacket to the end of his days.



Sandy had a talent and passion for teaching. He was known for his mentoring and taught many classes for PwC during his career and continued to teach for the firm around the world for 5 years after he retired. In acknowledgment of his teaching skills, two training rooms at PwC were named after him.



Outside of work, Sandy had a wide range of interests. He loved exploring the corners of the world, having visited over 38 countries. Notable trips include a month-long trek in Nepal and hiking across the glaciers of Patagonia. Sandy also served as Chairman for the Atlanta Ballet and was a Scout Leader for many years with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a voracious reader of non-fiction, especially World War II history.



Sandy was very involved at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church where he was a member of the vestry, school board, and a Stephens Minister. Sandy was also a member of Capital City Country Club. Despite not being a natural runner, Sandy also willed himself through the Atlanta Marathon.



After he retired from PwC, Sandy continued to dedicate his time to helping others. He was involved in the initial development of the Suthers Center for Christian Outreach and spent the next 10 years helping to build the center into a thrift shop, food pantry, emergency assistance center and a vital agency to serve the homeless and the underprivileged in Chamblee. While Sandy would routinely drive the Suthers Center van to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to pick up boxes and boxes of food staples, Sandy always made a point to go to the Food Bank very early on Monday mornings so that he could get first access to fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs and milk to provide the best food possible for the clients the Suthers Center served. Through his effort and leadership, the Suthers Center made an impact on the local community as it fed over 6,000 families each year. On top of that, there were several times that Sandy personally helped finance homeless individuals to get them back on their feet. He would pay bus fares, legal fees, medical bills and housing costs to help them recover. Sandy would also make annual trips down to Nicaragua where he helped build medical clinics. Sandy never met a stranger or someone he wasn't willing to help.



Sandy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, his two children Christopher and Whitney, and his mother Katherine. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley H. Rose, Jr., his sister, Frances Robertson Rose and his daughter Allison Frances Rose.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 16th at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel at 173 Allen Road in Sandy Springs. On Saturday July 17th, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church located at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. The burial is at 4:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park on Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. Guests may greet the family immediately following the service in Gable Hall.



Memorials in honor of Sandy may be made to The Suthers Center for Christian Outreach P. O. Box 80568, Chamblee, GA or The Atlanta Ballet.



