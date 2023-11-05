Rose, Sara

ROSE, Sarah Michaela



Sarah Michaela Rose, fka C. Michaela Penton, age 29, passed away at her home in Vancouver, WA, on October 24, 2023.



Michaela strove for a more equitable and just society, which was reflected in all her interests and pursuits. She found camaraderie in video game communities, where she would discuss philosophy and LGBTQ topics. She worked toward building more inclusive communities where everyone was welcomed.



Michaela was a voracious reader who valued academic and intellectual endeavors, such as studying Hebrew, politics, and media analysis. She was committed to Jewish issues, transgender rights, and transgender liberation. She adored animals, especially her cats Eliot, Matthew, and Steven, who will miss her playful, sweet nature.



Michaela graduated from Duluth High School in Duluth, GA. She continued her education at Georgia Perimeter College in Atlanta, GA and Bellevue College in Bellevue, WA. She found a particular interest and aptitude for philosophy and chemistry. She wanted to pursue a career in chemistry.



Michaela was born in Decatur, GA to Shileah Jarrard and Jonathan Penton. She is survived by her parents; stepmother, Rosalyn Spencer; grandparents, Elaine and Glen Penton, Shirley Jordan, and George Jarrard; aunts and uncles, Joseph and Jenny Rose, Nathan Penton, and Suzanne Jarrard; and cousins, Jessica and Mark Jensen, Ephraim Rose, and Cohen Rose.



Preceded in death by her uncle, Jason Jarrard; great-grandparents, Herbert and Yetta Rose, and Mary Jordan; and close friend, Ben Cloer.



Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 9, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Camas Cemetery in Camas, WA with Rabbi Barry Cohen officiating.



Flowers are accepted at Camas Funeral Home (https://camasfuneralhome.com/), or please consider donating to Keshet (https://www.keshetonline.org/donate/) in her memory.



Camas Cremation and Burial Services, Camas, WA is handling arrangements for the family.



Baruch dayan emet.



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