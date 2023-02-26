X
Dark Mode Toggle

Rose, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROSE, Barbara B.

Barbara B. Rose, 88, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born on September 26, 1934, in Harrisburg, PA, to Dr. Benjamin and Mildred Buyer. She was a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA.

Barbara was married to Richard John Livingstone Martin on October 19, 1986, until his passing in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Buyer. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Rose (Atlanta); four stepchildren, James Martin (Atlanta), Paul Martin (Decatur), Jennifer Centeno (Boulder, CO), and Christine Rose (Seattle, WA); five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Barbara was president and senior partner with New Generation Partnerships, a management consulting company that specialized in helping not-for-profits succeed. Also, a renowned philanthropist, Barbara supported many organizations in Atlanta, across the country and around the globe. Barbara's passion for education and empowering young people kept her busy supporting organizations she cared about, and she served those organizations in many capacities. Barbara was advisor for the board of the HEART School in Haiti. She was past president of the Midtown Atlanta Rotary Club, served on the board at youthSpark Atlanta, board member of the Possible Woman Foundation International, and was a founding board member of the Wendy Gillespie Center for Advancing Global Business at San Diego State University. Her legacy continues today through several programs and awards including the Richard John Livingstone Martin Humanitarian Design Award at Georgia Tech, the Barbara Rose Volunteer of the Year Award at the Atlanta Midtown Rotary. The Secondary School at the HEART School in Haiti was recently named after Barbara Rose.

Barbara served on the administrative staff at Georgia Tech for more than ten years and as Vice President for Development at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta (now Children's Healthcare of Atlanta). Before coming to Atlanta in 1980, she had been Director of College Relations at Keystone College, in La Plume, PA. Barbara was an author of several books. Her non-fiction books focused on non-profit fundraising. She also authored two detective novels and a children's book. In December 2022, she published A Christmas Memoir: The Senses of Christmas, a collection of holiday poems she had written every year, for 49 years.

Barbara was an avid world traveler visiting many countries, including Iceland, Madagascar, Haiti, China, and many others. She made new friends wherever she went and was beloved by many. She will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all those whose lives she touched.

A Memorial will be held on Friday, March 3, at 1 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's honor to the HEART School in Haiti, the Atlanta Zoo, youthSpark Atlanta, and the Wendy Gillespie Center at San Diego State University, or a charity of your choice.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days
9h ago
The Latest

Cheshire, Barbara
Carson, Norma Jean
2h ago
Bovis, John
2h ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top