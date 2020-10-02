ROSARIO, Wilfredo
Age 63, of Fairburn, passed September 29, 2020. Arrangements by Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Douglasville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Credit: File
ROSARIO, Wilfredo
Age 63, of Fairburn, passed September 29, 2020. Arrangements by Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Douglasville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street