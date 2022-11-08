ROPP, Sarah Cecelia



Sarah Cecelia Ropp, 70, of Raeford, North Carolina, formerly of Atlanta, died at Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst on Sunday, November 6, 2022.



Cecelia was born in Columbia, South Carolina on March 9th, 1952 to Sarah Beaty Ropp and the late Reverend Dr. John Conway Ropp.



Cecelia graduated from Conway (SC) High School in the Class of 1970. She attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC, graduating in 1974. She earned a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Math Specialist degree from Georgia State University.



She taught at Hoke County High School in Raeford and at Towers High School and Open Campus High School in Atlanta, retiring after 32 years.



She is survived by her mother, Sarah Beaty Ropp of Raeford; brother, John Conway Ropp, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Columbia, SC; brother, Robert Beaty Ropp and his wife, Kathy, of Conway, SC; and a sister, Miriam Ropp McNeill and her husband, Neal, of Raeford; a nephew and four nieces, and 12 great-nieces and nephews.



Miss Ropp's funeral will be held at noon on Thursday, November 10, at the Raeford Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Shane Owens and Dr. Robert Cathcart. Visitation will take place at the cemetery following the service.



Online memorials may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com

