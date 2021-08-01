ROPER, George Carter



Age 79, passed away peacefully in his home of Decatur, GA on July 28, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Born in Atlanta, GA, Carter was the son of Alice Roper. He was an athletic child and developed a love for sports from an early age. He lettered in basketball, baseball, and football at Bass High School and earned a football scholarship to Mississippi State. After a year at Mississippi State, he transferred to Jacksonville State University in Alabama to continue playing football. He earned a Business Degree from Jacksonville State and later earned his Master's Degree from Atlanta University in Business Administration.



After graduating, Carter taught and coached at the former Saint Joseph High School in Atlanta. During his six years there, he held positions as Assistant Principal- Dean of Discipline, Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, and the Girls Basketball Coach. After the birth of his second child, he left Saint Joseph to start his own general contracting business. He built and remodeled homes throughout the Atlanta area for thirty-three years until his retirement.



Throughout his life, Carter continued to remain active in sports. He worked for the NFL, running the play clock for the Atlanta Falcons for thirty-five years. He was also involved at the collegiate level, running the play clock for Georgia Tech. He was an avid tennis player, winning multiple ALTA city championships, both for his mens' team as well as mixed doubles. He served as an ALTA coordinator for over 25 years. He was also the VP of the ALTA senior mixed doubles league and a mixed doubles state coordinator for USTA. Carter also loved to snow ski. He enjoyed yearly trips out West with family and friends. He was always the first person on the lift and the last one off the mountain. He loved working out at the YMCA in Decatur where he also served on the board. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Decatur and was a servant of God through his actions. Carter will be remembered for his radiant smile, quick wit, kindness, generosity, strength, and determination.



Carter was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He delighted in spending time with people and had an unique ability to make them feel loved and special, often giving affectionate nicknames to those in his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Gail. The couple were high school sweethearts and married one week after Gail graduated from college. Carter is also survived by his son, Gig Carter Roper, and daughter and son in law, Renee Roper Kleis and Andrew Joseph Kleis, his sister Jewel Merritt, and four grandchildren Reagan, Carter, Katie, and Hailey.



A service celebrating his life and homecoming to be with our Lord and Savior will be held at the First Baptist Church of Decatur at 10:30AM on August 23, 2021.

