Roper, Frank

ROPER, Jr., Frank E.



Georgia Institute of Technology Registrar Emeritus, Frank E. Roper, Jr., passed away peacefully on December 17th, with wife, Joan, at his side.



He was a long-time resident of Smyrna, after retiring from Georgia Tech in 2000. He subsequently worked briefly at the GT Athletic Association assisting student-athletes to complete their degrees post eligibility. Early on, Frank recognized that the culture and tradition of academics and athletics were important to Tech people, and the pride of being an alumnus prompted him to seek a balance between them.



Earning both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering, Frank was an instructor in the School of ISYE, while working as assistant to the Director with responsibility of coordinating undergraduate affairs.



In 1968 The Board of Regents appointed Frank to the position of Registrar with departments of Undergraduate Recruiting, Admissions, Registration, Records (including data processing), and Financial Aid under his direction. Prior to the appointment, he served as Assistant Registrar and later Associate Registrar, as well as Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering.



As a member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, he worked as Assistant Editor of the Journal of Industrial Engineering, as Vice President of public relations, and Executive Vice President for the Atlanta chapter. He was also a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers where he served on the Committee for Professional Engineers in Education. In addition, he was a member of the American Society for Engineering Education and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, earning recognition in Who's Who of Higher Education and The Yearbook of Higher Education.



He was also a member of the Atlanta Chapter of The National Society of Professional Engineers, The American Institute of Industrial Engineers, and the Golden Key National Honor Society.



In the role as Registrar, Frank served as Secretary of the General Faculty and the Academic Senate, as well as of the Curriculum and Executive Committees.



Additional duties included certifying to the Faculty Chairman of Athletics the academic eligibility of students for participation in intercollegiate athletics at the end of each term and beginning of the school year.



His background as a Marist College student-athlete made him an enthusiastic supporter of Yellow Jackets athletics teams, and he was fortunate to become friends with athletic administration, sports medicine personnel, and many coaches and assistants through the years, while maintaining integrity of the Institute.



Surviving family members are his son, Frank Roper III (Trey) and wife Lynn, wife Joan, and several cousins.



Services honoring his memory will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, with a mass of peaceful repose at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna) and memorial service at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel (2950 King St., Smyrna)



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity.



