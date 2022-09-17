ROPER, Donna
Donna Lynn Vaughn Roper, age 73, a native of Atlanta, GA and a resident of Woodburn, KY passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She is survived by her son, Keith Roper (Leanna); sisters, Sharon Johns and Jan Shelton; brother, Kenneth Vaughn; and nephews, Chip Johns and Chuck Johns. Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59, Robertsdale, AL.
