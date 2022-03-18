ROOT, Pauline Mary



Pauline Mary Root, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at Delma Gardens in Lawrenceville, GA. A Celebration of Life and a Mass led by Father "Skip" Baltz will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022,from 1 PM to 3 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St., Winooski, VT, (802)655-3480, followed by burial at New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburgh Ave, Burlington, VT. Online condolences may be sent by visiting https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



