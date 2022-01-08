Roos, David

ROOS, Jr., David Irving "Duke"



David Irving Roos Jr. "Duke", age 94, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Duke was born on August 9, 1927, in Savannah, GA, son of the late David I. Roos Sr. and Beatrice S. Roos. A graduate of Boys High School in Atlanta, Duke went on to attend the University of Georgia and later served in the Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Bennion.



Duke both began and ended his career at his family business, Melvin S. Roos Company, where he served as both President and CEO for 74 years until his death.



He was a proud member of the South Fulton Rotary Club (with perfect attendance) and an active Board Member of both the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Camp Kudzu for diabetic children. After losing his beloved daughter, Debbie Roos Hoppenfeld, to complications from Juvenile Diabetes in 1997, Duke dedicated his life to finding a cure. Testifying before the U.S. Congress to raise awareness was among his proudest accomplishments. In addition, he was named a National Diabetes Hero for raising more than $50,000 in Atlanta's Walk to Cure Diabetes, was a recipient of the 11Alive Community Service Award, and was honored with the JDRF Living and Giving Award, later renamed in his honor.



Duke was preceded in death by parents David I. Roos Sr. and Beatrice S. Roos; his sister Mathiel Roos Leffler; and his daughter Debbie Roos Hoppenfeld. He is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Roos, his cousin Lynn Shoenig, his son Alan J. Roos (Mary C. Roos) and his two grandchildren, Elizabeth Roos and David Roos. Many thanks to his longtime caregiver, Frank Jones.



A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Monday, January 10,, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The family requests that all those in attendance wear facemasks.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to the Debbie Roos Hoppenfeld Fund at the Greater Atlanta Community Foundation.



