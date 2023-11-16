Obituaries

Rooker, William

Nov 16, 2023

ROOKER, Jr., William Augustus "Bill"

William Augustus Rooker, Jr., a true southern gentleman, died peacefully on November 13, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Bill was born in Atlanta to the late William Augustus Rooker and Mary Lee Winston Rooker. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was also a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Peachtree Golf Club, The Nine O'Clocks and Christ Church of Atlanta. He enjoyed a career in real estate and entrepreneurship. Faith, family, friends and country were his pride and joy. Bill is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Lee and Cantey Heath, Jr., of Columbia, SC, Louise and Haden Bohannon of Atlanta, Beaumont and Ben Lett of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Mary Heath Barr (Capers), Cantey Heath III, Mary Scott Lett, Benjamin Lett, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Mary Lee Barr; brother, John W. Rooker (Cindy) of Atlanta.

His wife, Mary Scott Barringer Rooker; and brother, Penn W. Rooker predeceased him.

The 2:00 PM memorial service will take place on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Christ Church of Atlanta, P. O. Box 76320 Atlanta, GA 30358 or to the charity of ones choice.

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