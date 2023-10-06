Obituaries

Rooker, Penn

Oct 6, 2023

ROOKER, Penn Winston

Penn Winston Rooker, a devoted and caring father, grandfather and friend passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at the age of 81. His wife, Dorothy Gilmer Rooker, preceded him in death. Penn was born on June 17, 1942 in Atlanta, GA., the son of the late William Augustus Rooker and Mary Winston Rooker. He graduated from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Penn married Dorothy Gilmer on October 9, 1965 in Atlanta. Penn was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club and active in the development and construction of the Dorothy G. Rooker Activity Center on the campus of Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs. He spent his life in good health, serving and loving the Lord, his family and community. Penn is survived by his two sons: Penn Winston Rooker, Jr. and his wife, Stella Smith Rooker of Roswell, Ben Gilmer Rooker and his wife, Wendy Lingerfelt Rooker of Smyrna. Penn was blessed with four grandchildren: Brittany Lee (Rooker) Wash of Nashville, TN, Robert Winston Rooker of Huntsville, AL, Jewell Cunningham Rooker of Athens, GA, Ben Charles Rooker of Smyrna, GA. Penn is also survived by his two brothers: William Augustus Rooker, Jr. of Atlanta, and John Winston Rooker and his wife, Cynthia Wilkins Rooker of Atlanta.

The family extends sincere appreciation for the many expressions of concern, support and compassion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins, 180 Church Street NE in Marietta. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 11 at First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs GA 30127.

Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

