Roof, Volie

ROOF, Jr., Volie Leondous "V.L."



Volie Leondous Roof Jr., "V. L." 87, born in Columbia, South Carolina recently passed away. VL was a long time resident of Atlanta. He is survived by his partner/husband Thomas H. Menear of 52 years; two nieces, Sylvia Arnold, Debbie Smith (Barry) all whom he greatly loved. V.L. graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor degree in Social Work and Columbia University with a master degree in Social Work. A memorial service will be held on June 13th at 2 PM at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA. The family would like to thank MeSun Hospice of Lawrenceville for its excellent care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, N.Y., N.Y. 10065.

