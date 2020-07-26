ROMERO, Alberto "Señor Alberto Romero of Snellville, GA, or 'Señor' as thousands of students knew him, passed away June 20, 2020. Alberto lived an abundant life for over 84 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Tina, and is survived by their son, Andrés, and his three children, Mary Alexandra, William Andres, Isabelle Josefina, their son, Horacio, and his wife, Rupal, and their son, Vijay Samuel, and their niece who they raised during her most formative years, Maria Luisa Parra, and her husband, Carlos Mora, and their sons, Nicolas Mauricio and Daniel Felipe. A native of Bogotá, Colombia, Alberto went on to study philosophy and theology in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland as a member of the Dominican Order over ten years. Alberto found a new path and moved to NYC in 1964. He and Tina were married in 1965. After three years in NYC, Alberto launched his teaching career, as a professor at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He arrived at The Hill School in Pottstown, PA in the summer of 1974. For the next 31 years, until his retirement in 2005, Señor Romero served as department chair bringing Chinese instruction to The Hill and instructor of modern languages teaching Spanish and Spanish Literature. He dedicated his life to the students in his charge also serving as a dorm parent, student adviser, coach, and mentor. Alberto continued teaching students on many trips around the world during spring breaks and summers in Spain. His many students and colleagues and his fifty-seven nephews and nieces fondly recall his bright smile, wicked sense of humor, hearty laugh and signature beard. After retirement, Alberto and Tina moved to Snellville, GA to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. Indulging his passion for reading, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, writing his memoirs, and caring for light of his life, Tina, filled his days in retirement. Celebration of Life Mass will take place virtually on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 AM, EDT. For all the details please go to www.senor-romero.com.



