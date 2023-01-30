ROMASCO, Joseph



Joseph D. Romasco, age 87, of Blue Bell, PA passed away on January 27, 2023. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Campbell) Romasco. Joseph was born in Lafayette Hill, PA on July 2, 1935, to the late George and Mary (Salutari) Romasco and was raised in nearby Conshohocken. He graduated from St. Joseph's University with a B.S. in Psychology and went on to receive his M.S. in Experimental Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. Joseph started out his professional career as an Assistant Professor of Psychology at St. Joseph's University. After teaching, he went to work for many businesses, including: IBM, UNIVAC Corp, Jerrold Electronics, Oki Data Corp, and Intecolor Corp. (Rockwell Industries). Joseph was proud of his work at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA, where he was active in the RCIA Ministry to help welcome people to Catholicism. He also counseled and guided Catholics in the Atlanta area who sought out annulments. He was active in many Church choirs (tenor) and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two children, Cara Peter (Robert), Joseph Romasco, Jr. (Dr. Jill Melsha Romasco); two grandchildren, Kathleen Peter and Luca Romasco; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Campbell Zeaser (Edward); brother-in-law, Thomas J. Campbell (the late Tess Campbell); many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, George Romasco (Lucy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11 AM at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. A visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Joseph's University, Office of Advancement, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

