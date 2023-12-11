ROMANIELLO, Pamela



Pamela Romaniello, born on October 7, 1941, left this world on December 7, 2023, 82 years to the day she was baptized in her home town of Stamford, CT.



She was a resilient soul who shared 61 years of marriage with her beloved husband, William Romaniello. Known for her boundless love, Pamela's 60-plus-year journey with Bill was a testament to enduring commitment, though at times, it felt like a spirited cage match. Her infectious laugh and often salty language were a great source of joy for those lucky enough to have been around her.



Pamela took great pride in her cooking. Her pizza fritte and chicken parm would always bring the family together. Those times are some of the most cherished by her family.



Pamela faced life's challenges with unparalleled strength, particularly in her courageous battle against cancer, which claimed both her kidneys. She defied expectations, surpassing even the most optimistic doctors' life expectancies. Her resilience and grace inspired all who knew her. Despite the trials, she never complained, maintaining a positive spirit that touched everyone around her.



Pamela Romaniello will be remembered as one of the strongest, most loving souls, leaving behind a legacy of enduring love, and an unwavering spirit that continues to inspire those fortunate enough to have shared in her remarkable life. May she rest in eternal peace.



Pamela is survived by her devoted husband, William; sister, Susan Mitchell; brother, Richard LaGuardia; son, Steve Romaniello and his wife, Tina; stepson, William Romaniello III and his wife, Tina; and cherished grandchildren, William Romaniello, Matthew Romaniello, Anthony Romaniello, Brandon Harris, Andrew Romaniello, and Taylor Harris.



The family will have a private Celebration of Life.



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