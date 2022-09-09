ROMAN, Ruby Lee
Age, 96, passed on August 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:15 AM at Last Day Church of God, 300 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Visitation will be TODAY 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. Grissom-Clark F.H., 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA
30317
https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
