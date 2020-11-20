ROMAN,Gerardo Nava
Age 54, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Service Nov. 21, 2 PM, at the Smyrna Chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
Credit: File
ROMAN,Gerardo Nava
Age 54, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Service Nov. 21, 2 PM, at the Smyrna Chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE