Rolle, George

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROLLE, Sr., Dr. George

Celebration of Life Service for Dr. George E. Rolle Sr. will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM; Shaw Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 775 Hurt Road SW Smyrna, GA 30082. Reverend Eldren D. Morrison, Eulogist. A public viewing will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service will begin at 7:00PM in our chapel.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

