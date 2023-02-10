Rolle, George

ROLLE, Sr., Dr. George



Celebration of Life Service for Dr. George E. Rolle Sr. will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM; Shaw Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 775 Hurt Road SW Smyrna, GA 30082. Reverend Eldren D. Morrison, Eulogist. A public viewing will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service will begin at 7:00PM in our chapel.



