Roland, Rayburn

RAYBURN, Roland Scott



Roland Scott Rayburn, 66, of Roswell, GA, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022. Scott was born in Tuscola, IL, to the late Roland Cecil Rayburn and Helen Bright Rayburn. He graduated from the University of Florida, majoring in Economics. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Julie Murray, and became a Financial Advisor. Scott was a kind and humble man. He was a devoted Christian, an avid Gator fan and golfer. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Julie Murray Rayburn; his daughter, Jennifer Rayburn Goodwin of Cumming; his son, Rolland Thomas Rayburn (Kelley) of Woodstock; five grandchildren: Karyssa, Alex, Samantha, Jackson and Hudson; his brother, Lee Rayburn (Sissy) of Clemson, SC; his sister, Carol Price (Bob) of Alpharetta, GA; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Valley Ministries (P.O. Box 451, Holly Springs, GA 30142) or Community Bible Study (790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921), on memo line- "Country of Nepal".



