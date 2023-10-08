ROHAN, Jason



Jason Rohan, 51, went home to heaven on September 30, 2023 after a six-month battle with metastatic melanoma. He was lovingly surrounded by family.



Jason was a son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who will be missed dearly. He was born on July 11, 1972 to Marcia and Howard Rohan in Cleveland, Ohio. He has lived most of his life in Atlanta.



Jason is survived by his parents; his brother, Todd Rohan and wife, Amy, their children, Michael, Ashley and Madeline; his sister, Elizabeth Benson and her husband, Sean, and their children, Colleen and Cora; aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, he is survived by his Emory St. Joseph's Hospital Family who he was privileged to work with for 29 years.



Jason attended Our Lady of the Assumption School, St. Francis Day School and graduated from St. Pius X Catholic High School. After a valiant and courageous recovery from a TBI on July 19, 1990, Jason began his career as JASON THE TRANSPORTER at St. Joseph's Hospital. Service and gentleness was his life.



The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass. Reception in the Parish Hall immediately following services.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so, are asked to make a donation to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5420 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342. www.armhc.org ATTN - PDH or to a charity of your choice.



