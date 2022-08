ROGLIN, James



Mr. James Gregory Roglin, of Swannee, GA, passed away on August 7, 2022. Born in Cleveland, OH, on October 19, 1958, to Mr. Millard C. Roglin and Mrs. Vivian Kay Roglin. James is survived by his brother, Robert Roglin; and his sister-in-law, Ginnie Roglin. Services were held at the Greek Cathedral of Annunciation on August 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM, with committal at North Atlanta Memorial Park.