ajc logo
X

Rogin, Gail

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROGIN, Gail

Gail Ellen Rogin, 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 10 after a valiant attempt to defeat cancer. Devoted daughter of the late Mollie and Norman Rogin. Loving sister of Robyn Rogin Hoffman (Jay) of Toronto and Steven Rogin (Ellen) of Highland Park, IL. Cherished aunt of Meghan, Spencer, and Avery Hoffman, and Benjamin and Amy Rogin; cousin and friend to many. Gail was a lifelong learner, exercise enthusiast, and adventurous traveler. She never met a dog that she didn't like and could never pass one by without saying hello. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 3:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Magen David Adom www.afmda.org or Jewish Educational Loan Fund www.jelf.org would be welcomed. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 770-451-4999, www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership 5h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
9h ago
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion
2h ago
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
19m ago
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
19m ago
Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data
29m ago
The Latest
Williams, Arthur
2h ago
Cotton, James
2h ago
Trimble, Kimyona
2h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top