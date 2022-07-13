ROGIN, Gail



Gail Ellen Rogin, 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 10 after a valiant attempt to defeat cancer. Devoted daughter of the late Mollie and Norman Rogin. Loving sister of Robyn Rogin Hoffman (Jay) of Toronto and Steven Rogin (Ellen) of Highland Park, IL. Cherished aunt of Meghan, Spencer, and Avery Hoffman, and Benjamin and Amy Rogin; cousin and friend to many. Gail was a lifelong learner, exercise enthusiast, and adventurous traveler. She never met a dog that she didn't like and could never pass one by without saying hello. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 3:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Magen David Adom www.afmda.org or Jewish Educational Loan Fund www.jelf.org would be welcomed. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 770-451-4999, www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.

