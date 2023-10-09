ROGERS, Marion M.



Marion M. Rogers, age 90 of Grayson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at home surrounded by family. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Grayson United Methodist Church, with the body lying in state for visitation from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM, prior to the service. Marion was born on Valentine's Day in 1933, in Gainesville, GA. She grew up in Gainesville before she went to North Georgia College, graduating in 1954, where she also met and married her college sweetheart, John. Marion was a supportive military wife and mother who loved singing, playing bridge, bowling, going to ballgames, but most of all she loved her family. Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Brigadier General (Retired) John E. Rogers (2009); daughter, Lisa Smith (2019); mother, Evelyn Westmoreland; and father, John Richmond Mathews. She is survived by her son, John Rogers; daughter, Laura Rogers; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kyle Esmonde; grandchildren, Julie Eiland, Jeff and Angela Rogers, Steve and Caylee Esmonde, Beau and Abby Esmonde, Jack and Jenna Esmonde, Laura and Chad Mangum; great-grandchildren, Cole, Taylor and Hadley Eiland, Ava and Emily Rogers, Kennedy, Brecklyn, and Landyn Esmonde, Arlington Esmonde, and Samantha Mangum. Marion loves flowers, but she also had a big heart for dogs; so, donations can also be made to Mutts with a Mission at <https://www.muttswithamission.org/donations>. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com