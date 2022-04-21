ajc logo
Rogers, Margaret

Obituaries
ROGERS, Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Rogers, age 75, of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022. Margaret was born in Detroit on May 12, 1946, the second of five children of Mary Burns Rogers and John Addison Rogers. She was a loving mother to her two children, Matthew Grabenstein (Kristen), and Nora Guenault, and a devoted grandmother to Lucille and James Grabenstein, and Claire Guenault. She is also survived by her four siblings, Kathleen Rogers, Delia Laux (Thomas), John Addison Rogers (Sheila) and Thomas Rogers, as well as her extended family of 10 nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and a host of Burns and Rogers cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 22nd at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd., NE, Atlanta. Attendees are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. A private burial will take place at the Honey Creek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's name are suggested to one of the following organizations:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 110 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or online at https://cff.org

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 or online at https://ihmatlanta.org




