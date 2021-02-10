ROGERS, James



James "Jim" P. Rogers, 90, of Peachtree City passed away on February 7, 2021. Jim, a native Atlanta, was born at St. Joseph's Infirmary in Atlanta, Georgia on June 16, 1930 to the late Louis A. and Natalina Porreca Rogers. He was raised in West End, and graduated from Marist, Class of '48. He attended the University of Georgia - Atlanta Division and worked for his uncle, the late Paul B Cefalu at Southern Paint on Sylvan Road. He joined the US Navy Reserve for six years, serving at the Chamblee Depot. He married the former Barbara Elizabeth (Betty) Fitts of Atlanta in 1959. They raised their daughters, Resa, Tina, and Rosie in Decatur and Lithonia. He and Betty owned and operated Main Street Paint and Decorating Center in Lithonia for over 20 years. In his semi-retirement, Jim worked as the paint pro at Home Depot in Snellville. Jim was an active member of the community, serving as PTA President, a member of the Glenwood Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Atlanta Paint Club, Exchange Club of Lithonia, Positive Action Lithonia, among others. He was a softball coach at Glenwood Hills, teaching his girls and their teammates, with patience and kindness, the values of good sportsmanship, hard work, and the importance of supporting each other. He cherished his family and loved to be with his wife and friends golfing, traveling, dining, and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, sister, Margaret R Branch, and brother, L.A. Rogers, Jr. He is survived by his three adoring daughters, Resa Kelley (Mike) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (formerly of Roswell), Tina Hamby (Johnny) of Covington, and Rosie Rausch (Brian), of Peachtree City, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity benefiting children or animals.



