ROGERS, George Dean



George Dean Rogers of Brookhaven died December 20, 2020, at Northside Hospital of complications from a recurring infection. George was born September 16, 1938, in Atlanta to John Dean Rogers and Elise Green Rogers. In the late 1940s, the family moved to Milledgeville, Georgia, where George made many friends, participated in Boy Scouts, and spent hours water skiing on Lake Sinclair. Always a hard worker, George had a paper route and worked as a bellhop at the John Milledge Motel. He graduated from high school at Georgia Military College, where he played clarinet in the band. George appreciated growing up in Milledgeville and cherished memories and friends from there.



George moved to Atlanta, where he had a multitude of jobs while attending Georgia State University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing, and later earned a master's degree in public accounting. After graduation, a job with U.S. Gypsum took him to Baltimore, where he experienced life in the D.C. area until he missed the South. Returning to Atlanta in 1968, he joined the Georgia Department of Industry & Trade (now the Georgia Department of Economic Development), where he remained his entire career. George worked with communities all over the state to attract industry to their towns. He enjoyed knowing local developers and community leaders, and was proud to assist them in their economic development efforts. He was active in the Georgia Industrial Developers Association, serving a term as president.



In his retirement years, George was able to indulge in his passion for golf. He spent many days playing, taking lessons, and practicing, always trying to improve. When he could no longer play golf, George fulfilled a longtime desire to play the piano, and took lessons until his recent illness. He spent many happy hours practicing and playing. He relished traveling, finding a good restaurant, and owning the latest electronic gadget.



George was devoted to his wife of 51 years, Kay Colquitt, and their two children, John Colquitt Rogers (Natalie Pawelski) and daughter Rebecca Katherine Rogers, all of Atlanta. He encouraged and supported their education and activities, rarely missing any event. George modeled integrity, kindness, loyalty, perseverance and a sense of fun and humor to his children. His granddaughter, Charlotte Jane Rogers, born in 2013, brought him much joy.



In addition to his immediate family, George is survived by his brother R. Pat Rogers (Glenda May) of Peachtree Corners, sister-in-law Candace Stephens Colquitt of Atlanta, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John William Rogers of Dallas, Texas. A private memorial service for family only will be held December 30 at St. James United Methodist Church in Atlanta, where George was a longtime member and enjoyed his friends in the Wesley Class. He will be inurned in the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Music Fund of St. James UMC, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30342, or to the Buckhead Christian Ministry, 2847 Piedmont Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA, 30305.



