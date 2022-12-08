ROGERS, Edwin Mitchel



Edwin "Eddy" Mitchel Rogers, 76, of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.



He is predeceased by his parents, J.C. and Dorothy Rogers, and his sister Barbara Ricketson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bradley; children and grandchildren, Christina R. Braswell (John), Evan M. Rogers (Nicole), Avery, Chloe and Emma Roth, Shelly R. McClain (Charles), Caitlyn and Jessica.



Eddy was born and raised in White County, Georgia. He had a passion for electronics at an early age, building his own radio when he was about 10 years old. He served in the U.S. Army after high school, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas where he was a Specialist with the Military Police. After his years in the military, he moved his small family to Atlanta and worked with the Georgia Power appliance repair division. Not long after, he opened an electronics repair shop in Doraville, Georgia, and in 1984, he started Perimeter Protective Service, which he owned and operated, offering alarm systems and camera systems for residential and commercial customers. He had many loyal customers, most of whom had been customers for more than 35 years. He enjoyed many years as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts, loved the outdoors, was a computer guru as well as an overqualified handy-man willing to share his skills to help others. Eddy had been an active member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, as a member of the choir and serving as chair of the Staff Parish Relations Committee. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.



His service was held September 17, 2022 with interment at Center Grove Baptist Church, Cleveland, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, he would want donations to be made to BSA Troop 100, c/o Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road, Lilburn, Georgia 30047.

