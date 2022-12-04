ROGERS III, Claude Brutus



C. B. Rogers passed away in Atlanta on November 23, 2022. Claude Brutus Rogers III was born to Doris Hinkley Rogers and Claude B. Rogers Jr., in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 10, 1930. His parents were divorced in 1932 and in 1935, his mother married Allen E. Lockerman, Jr.



Mr. Rogers lived in Birmingham, Chicago, Jackson (Mississippi), Montezuma (Georgia) and New Orleans and in 1942 moved to Atlanta. He graduated from North Fulton High School, from the undergraduate college at Emory University and in 1953, from the School of Law at Emory University.



He was admitted to the Bar in 1953 and practiced law with James A. Branch Sr., and Thomas B. Branch Jr. In 1954, he joined Powell, Goldstein, Frazer and Murphy as an associate and later as a partner. In 1976, he formed Rogers & Hardin with seven other partners and remained a partner in that firm until his retirement.



In 1962 he married Patricia Maxwell DeVoe. There were born to them three children, Bruce Lockerman Rogers, Evelyn Best Rogers and Brian DeVoe Rogers.



Claude B. Rogers Jr., Allen E. Lockerman Jr. and Doris H. Lockerman predeceased Mr. Rogers. He is survived by his brothers, Allen E. Lockerman III, and Cleon Charles Rogers; his children, Bruce Lockerman Rogers Ph.D., Lyn Rogers Knapp and Brian D. "Buck" Rogers J.D.; his son-in-law, Halsey G. Knapp Jr. J.D.; his grandchildren, Halsey George Knapp III, Evelyn Arden Knapp, Alexander DeVoe Rogers, Maxwell Ayres Rogers, Noah Logan Rogers and Aidan Patrick Hartt Rogers.



He was a member of the Capital City Club, ODK, the SAE fraternity, the American Law Institute and the American College of Trial Lawyers.



He was grateful for his enemies who kept him careful and for his friends who gave him their friendship anyway.



His family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to 24/7 Gateway, LLC.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2 PM in the Chapel, with reception to follow.

