ROGERS, Bess



Bess Lancaster Rogers, age 94, died peacefully at her assisted living home in Jasper, Georgia on December 6 2021. Bess was born in Newnan, Ga. on August 1, 1927 to Thomas Harvey Lancaster and Rubye Mayfield Lancaster. She was raised in Newnan and in the Kirkwood area of Atlanta where her father was a machinist for Pullman Railroad. In 1936 the family was transferred to Buffalo, NY by Pullman. Bess finished high school in Buffalo where she met and married Theron Parrish Rogers in 1946. Subsequently, they lived in Charlotte, NC; Columbia, SC; and Atlanta GA where they raised three sons. Bess worked for Cole and Torrance Realty for many years in Southwest Atlanta. In later years she was a care giver to her husband, mother, and many others. She was always willing to help others. She was an active member of Red Oak Baptist Church and later Southwest Christian Church for many years. Bess raised three strong Christian sons. Her faith in the Lord was powerful and never ending. Bess was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Theron Rogers in 1985, and by a sister Anne Boughton in 1991. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas Rogers (Vicky) of Tulsa, OK; T. David Rogers (Cheryl) of Tampa, FL; and Michael Rogers (Robin) of Waleska, GA.. She has 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly. Bess will be interred with her husband, a WW2 Veteran of the 8 Air Force, in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. A memorial service is planned at a later date. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.

